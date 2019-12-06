Grant's Zebra, 1910, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 14-167, Image no. NZP-0283.

Link Love: 12/6/2019

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
December 6, 2019, by Deborah Shapiro

An audio preservation engineer recounts a typical day at the Northeast Document Conservation Center, including sticking tapes in the oven. [via NEDCC]

The Library of Congress has released its first-ever LGBTQ+ digital collections! [via Meg Metcalf

DCist highlights NMAAHC’s new exhibit of black film posters. [via DCist

The Massachusetts Historical Society has launched a digital exhibit on the suffrage movement (and anti-suffrage anti-movement). [via Allison K. Lange]

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has returned some brilliant new findings on the sun. [via National Air and Space Museum]

Camera to be Used in Solar Eclipse Expedition

Machine learning helps solve the mystery of who wrote Henry VIII! [via the Guardian]

The skull of a mean, long-dead zebra helps Smithsonian researchers uncover the history of domestication. [via Smithsonian]

