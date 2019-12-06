Link Love: 12/6/2019

An audio preservation engineer recounts a typical day at the Northeast Document Conservation Center, including sticking tapes in the oven. [via NEDCC]

The Library of Congress has released its first-ever LGBTQ+ digital collections! [via Meg Metcalf]

DCist highlights NMAAHC’s new exhibit of black film posters. [via DCist]

The Massachusetts Historical Society has launched a digital exhibit on the suffrage movement (and anti-suffrage anti-movement). [via Allison K. Lange]

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has returned some brilliant new findings on the sun. [via National Air and Space Museum]

Machine learning helps solve the mystery of who wrote Henry VIII! [via the Guardian]

The skull of a mean, long-dead zebra helps Smithsonian researchers uncover the history of domestication. [via Smithsonian]