Gregory Peck filming in NMAH, 1983, by Jeff Tinsley, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 371, Image no. 83-4492.

Link Love: 12/27/2019

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
December 27, 2019, by Emily Niekrasz

Snuggle up and pass the popcorn because the Smithsonian American Art Museum and New-York Historical Society teamed up for a #MuseumHolidayMovies marathon. [via SAAM]

Five climate experts are giving us hope. [via Earth Optimism]

Exterior View of National Museum of History and Technology

The New York Times reviews the decade through photographs. [via New York Times]

The National Museum of American History wants all of your opinions about the future of the museum. [via National Museum of American History]

NZP Photographer Jessie Cohen and Mopie

Washingtonian has crowned the eleven "Washingtonians of the Year," including Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. [via Library of Congress]

Whitney Museum visitors can examine the resilience of North American Indigenous people and the abuse by colonizers through an augmented reality app. [via Hyperallergic]

Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum has your hottest new Tuesday night plans— Twilight Tuesdays! [via Melanie Adams]

Anacostia Museum Building

Link LoveWhat Gets Saved

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.