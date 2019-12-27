Link Love: 12/27/2019

Snuggle up and pass the popcorn because the Smithsonian American Art Museum and New-York Historical Society teamed up for a #MuseumHolidayMovies marathon. [via SAAM]

Five climate experts are giving us hope. [via Earth Optimism]

The New York Times reviews the decade through photographs. [via New York Times]

The National Museum of American History wants all of your opinions about the future of the museum. [via National Museum of American History]

Washingtonian has crowned the eleven "Washingtonians of the Year," including Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. [via Library of Congress]

Whitney Museum visitors can examine the resilience of North American Indigenous people and the abuse by colonizers through an augmented reality app. [via Hyperallergic]

Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum has your hottest new Tuesday night plans— Twilight Tuesdays! [via Melanie Adams]