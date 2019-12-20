Magic Medicine Exhibit A&I Building, 1925, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 95, Image no. MAH-30796E.

Link Love: 12/20/2019

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
December 20, 2019, by Deborah Shapiro

Most archival “discovery” stories are bogus, but this one (from the Smithsonian’s Joseph Cornell Study Center) is very, very cool! [via Artnet]

DCist features some of the objects from the Library of Congress's new Rosa Parks exhibit. [via DCist

Magic Medicine Exhibit A&I Building

Medieval medical manuscripts depict unrealistically happy patients. [via Onisillos Sekkides]

Smithsonian highlights a new digital portal of testimonies from enslaved Atlantic Africans. [via Smithsonian]

Thanks to a wad of old chewing gum, we now know a little more about the ancient humans who inhabited Scandinavia. [via New York Times]

Adaptations for Hearing and Fleeing Danger & Spiny Developments Exhibits

The National Zoo’s newborn porcupine has been named by public vote! [via Washington Post]

Take a personality quiz to find your place in the Pre-Raphaelite sisterhood! [via National Portrait Gallery UK]

 

