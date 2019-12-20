Link Love: 12/20/2019

Most archival “discovery” stories are bogus, but this one (from the Smithsonian’s Joseph Cornell Study Center) is very, very cool! [via Artnet]
DCist features some of the objects from the Library of Congress's new Rosa Parks exhibit. [via DCist]
Medieval medical manuscripts depict unrealistically happy patients. [via Onisillos Sekkides]
Smithsonian highlights a new digital portal of testimonies from enslaved Atlantic Africans. [via Smithsonian]
Thanks to a wad of old chewing gum, we now know a little more about the ancient humans who inhabited Scandinavia. [via New York Times]
The National Zoo’s newborn porcupine has been named by public vote! [via Washington Post]
Take a personality quiz to find your place in the Pre-Raphaelite sisterhood! [via National Portrait Gallery UK]
