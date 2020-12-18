Link Love: 12/18/2020

There's still time left in 2020 to preview the Read Native 2021 reading challenge! [via Read Native]

An ever-growing database pieces together details from the lives of 500,000 people involved in the historical slave trade. [via infoDOCKET]

The Forest Global Earth Observatory has launched an anniversary exhibit website chock full of Smithsonian Institution Archives goodies! [via ForestGEO]

Don't miss the extremely small writing table on your virtual tour of Jane Austen's House. [via Smithsonian Magazine]

There's no time like the present to browse some paleolithic 3D models. [via Smithsonian's Human Origins Program]

Celebrate the Frick Collection's 85th birthday by coloring in Sir Thomas More. [via Frick Collection]

Check out the collages of artist Clare Börsch, who uses images from the Biodiversity Heritage Library in her installations! [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]