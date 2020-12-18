Hellmut de Terra (1900-1981) and Frank Thone (1891-1949), 1939, by David Fremont. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Accession 90-105, Image no. SIA2008-0448.

Link Love: 12/18/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
December 18, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

There's still time left in 2020 to preview the Read Native 2021 reading challenge! [via Read Native]

An ever-growing database pieces together details from the lives of 500,000 people involved in the historical slave trade. [via infoDOCKET

The Forest Global Earth Observatory has launched an anniversary exhibit website chock full of Smithsonian Institution Archives goodies! [via ForestGEO]

Don't miss the extremely small writing table on your virtual tour of Jane Austen's House. [via Smithsonian Magazine

(left to right): Hellmut de Terra (1900-1981) and Frank Thone (1891-1949)

There's no time like the present to browse some paleolithic 3D models. [via Smithsonian's Human Origins Program]

Celebrate the Frick Collection's 85th birthday by coloring in Sir Thomas More. [via Frick Collection]

Check out the collages of artist Clare Börsch, who uses images from the Biodiversity Heritage Library in her installations! [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.