Link Love: 12/13/2019

It’s like a dating app only better, because it matches you with books. It’s NPR’s 2019 Book Concierge! [via NPR Books]

The Library of Congress announced its newest twenty-five additions to the National Film Registry, and, in case you didn’t already know, women rule. [via Carla Hayden]

The New York Times eavesdropped on visitors exploring the expanded, new MoMa. The comments will make you laugh and give you the warm and fuzzies. Oh, and it’s illustrated! [via New York Times]

The singular nonbinary pronoun “they” is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year. [via Hyperallergic]

While cleaning ivy on a wall at the Ricci Oddi art gallery, a gardener may have stumbled upon a stolen Gustav Klimt portrait, hidden in the wall. [via Artsy]

The people have spoken—meet Quilliam. [via Smithsonian]