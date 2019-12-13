Museum of History and Technology Library, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 285, Image no. SIA2010-2159.

Link Love: 12/13/2019

December 13, 2019, by Emily Niekrasz

It’s like a dating app only better, because it matches you with books. It’s NPR’s 2019 Book Concierge! [via NPR Books]

Museum of History and Technology Library

The Library of Congress announced its newest twenty-five additions to the National Film Registry, and, in case you didn’t already know, women rule. [via Carla Hayden] 

The New York Times eavesdropped on visitors exploring the expanded, new MoMa. The comments will make you laugh and give you the warm and fuzzies. Oh, and it’s illustrated! [via New York Times]

Edwin B. Child, Artist, at Portrait Exhibition

The singular nonbinary pronoun “they” is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year. [via Hyperallergic]

While cleaning ivy on a wall at the Ricci Oddi art gallery, a gardener may have stumbled upon a stolen Gustav Klimt portrait, hidden in the wall. [via Artsy]

Lafugie Exhibition at NCFA, by Unknown, 1948, Smithsonian Archives - History Div, 94-9282.

The people have spoken—meet Quilliam. [via Smithsonian]

