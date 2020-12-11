Giant Panda, Hsing-Hsing or Ling-Ling, at National Zoological Park, 1973, by Francine Schroeder. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-009, Image No. 73-8207.

Link Love: 12/11/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
December 11, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

Today, dedicate a few hours to the Smithsonian’s 24 Hours in a Time of Change! [via DCist]

Delve into the history of the Middle East with the myriad images from Yale University’s Visual Resources of the Middle East. [via infoDOCKET]

Here is the Getty’s answer to that music app...round-up...thing...that’s been going around. [via Hyperallergic]

Conservators at the Newberry Library walk us through stabilizing a fifteenth-century Ptolemy manuscript. [via Newberry Library

Giant Panda, Hsing-Hsing or Ling-Ling, at National Zoological Park

Three more years [for giant pandas]! Three more years [for giant pandas]! [via Smithsonian Magazine]

The New York Public Library reminds enthusiastic holiday chefs of its extensive historical recipe collections. [via New York Public Library

National Zoological Park General Letters October 20, 1917 to October 21, 1918, Page 375

This newly-compiled spreadsheet has a whole year of conservation talks at your fingertips! [via Fletcher Durant]

