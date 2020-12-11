Link Love: 12/11/2020

Today, dedicate a few hours to the Smithsonian’s 24 Hours in a Time of Change! [via DCist]

Delve into the history of the Middle East with the myriad images from Yale University’s Visual Resources of the Middle East. [via infoDOCKET]

Here is the Getty’s answer to that music app...round-up...thing...that’s been going around. [via Hyperallergic]

Conservators at the Newberry Library walk us through stabilizing a fifteenth-century Ptolemy manuscript. [via Newberry Library]

Three more years [for giant pandas]! Three more years [for giant pandas]! [via Smithsonian Magazine]

The New York Public Library reminds enthusiastic holiday chefs of its extensive historical recipe collections. [via New York Public Library]

This newly-compiled spreadsheet has a whole year of conservation talks at your fingertips! [via Fletcher Durant]