Link Love: 12/04/2020

The Washington Post revisits the legacy of former Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden director James T. Demetrion. [via Washington Post]

Humanities Magazine recounts the development of Mukurtu, a digital cultural heritage platform responsive to members of indigenous communities. [via National Endowment for the Humanities]

Hello, black hole neighbor. [via Phys.org]

Along with Acting Under Secretary for Education Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar, the Archives’ own Pam Henson explores the long history of education at the Smithsonian. [via Smithsonian Education]

You’ll never, ever guess* the Merriam-Webster Word of the Year! [via infoDOCKET]

The New York Times profiles the Archives of American Art’s Pandemic Oral History Project. [via Archives of American Art]

Along with the shiny, new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the DC Public Library also recently unveiled its very own podcast! [via DC Public Library]

*if you lived in a deep-sea vent for all of 2020