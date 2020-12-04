National Museum of Natural History Docents, 1990, by Rick Vargas. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Accession 98-015, Image no. 89-1315.

Link Love: 12/04/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
December 4, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

The Washington Post revisits the legacy of former Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden director James T. Demetrion. [via Washington Post]

Humanities Magazine recounts the development of Mukurtu, a digital cultural heritage platform responsive to members of indigenous communities. [via National Endowment for the Humanities]

Hello, black hole neighbor. [via Phys.org]

Along with Acting Under Secretary for Education Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar, the Archives’ own Pam Henson explores the long history of education at the Smithsonian. [via Smithsonian Education

You’ll never, ever guess* the Merriam-Webster Word of the Year! [via infoDOCKET

The New York Times profiles the Archives of American Art’s Pandemic Oral History Project. [via Archives of American Art

Along with the shiny, new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the DC Public Library also recently unveiled its very own podcast! [via DC Public Library]

*if you lived in a deep-sea vent for all of 2020

