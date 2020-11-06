Louis Paul Jonas with the Enormous Egg, 1967. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 97-003, Image no. SIA2007-0065.

Link Love: 11/6/2020

November 6, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

The American Alliance of Museums celebrates the museums that served as polling places! [via American Alliance of Museums]

A new Danish exhibit explores witch art, past and present. [via artnet]

For a topical distraction from election coverage, take in the Massachusetts Historical Society’s digital exhibit on political cartoons! [via Massachusetts Historical Society]

Louis Paul Jonas with the Enormous Egg

Hi, cutie! Come for the baby dinosaur rendering, stay for the paleoembryology. [via National Geographic]

Prepare to be gently wowed by Cornell University Library’s celebrity curator battle! [via Tamar Evangelestia-Dougherty]

Hyperallergic examines three Smithsonian curators’ changing approach to collecting political campaign objects for the National Museum of American History. [via Hyperallergic]

Political Campaign Exhibit in Arts and Industries

Atlanta’s High Museum of Art invites readers to explore its calming Tide Pool feature. [via High Museum of Art]

