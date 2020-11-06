Link Love: 11/6/2020

The American Alliance of Museums celebrates the museums that served as polling places! [via American Alliance of Museums]
A new Danish exhibit explores witch art, past and present. [via artnet]
For a topical distraction from election coverage, take in the Massachusetts Historical Society’s digital exhibit on political cartoons! [via Massachusetts Historical Society]
Hi, cutie! Come for the baby dinosaur rendering, stay for the paleoembryology. [via National Geographic]
Prepare to be gently wowed by Cornell University Library’s celebrity curator battle! [via Tamar Evangelestia-Dougherty]
Hyperallergic examines three Smithsonian curators’ changing approach to collecting political campaign objects for the National Museum of American History. [via Hyperallergic]
Atlanta’s High Museum of Art invites readers to explore its calming Tide Pool feature. [via High Museum of Art]
