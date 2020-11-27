Historian Pamela Henson Listens to Oral History Interview, 1977, by Richard K. Hofmeister. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 371, Image no. 77-365-04A.

Link Love: 11/27/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
November 27, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

TIME Magazine explores how Wampanoag educators are working to debunk the mythology surrounding the “First Thanksgiving.” [via TIME]

See how Charlie Parker’s saxophone looks in your living room, thanks to a beta launch from the Smithsonian Digital Program Office! [via Smithsonian DPO

The School of Visual Arts will house the papers of Ivan Chermayeff, who built upon Crimilda Pontes‘s sunburst design to create a standard visual identity for the Smithsonian. [via The Art Newspaper

This is C.N.N. (a convolutional neural network). [via New York Times

StoryCorps launches a remote oral history platform in time for its Great Thanksgiving Listen! [via infoDOCKET]

The Chicago Botanic Garden’s Leora Siegel explores floral (and occasionally florid) poetry and prose of the nineteenth century. [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

Destress with a digital installation of nature sounds from the British Library. [via British Library]

