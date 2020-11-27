Link Love: 11/27/2020

TIME Magazine explores how Wampanoag educators are working to debunk the mythology surrounding the “First Thanksgiving.” [via TIME]

See how Charlie Parker’s saxophone looks in your living room, thanks to a beta launch from the Smithsonian Digital Program Office! [via Smithsonian DPO]

The School of Visual Arts will house the papers of Ivan Chermayeff, who built upon Crimilda Pontes‘s sunburst design to create a standard visual identity for the Smithsonian. [via The Art Newspaper]

This is C.N.N. (a convolutional neural network). [via New York Times]

StoryCorps launches a remote oral history platform in time for its Great Thanksgiving Listen! [via infoDOCKET]

The Chicago Botanic Garden’s Leora Siegel explores floral (and occasionally florid) poetry and prose of the nineteenth century. [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

Destress with a digital installation of nature sounds from the British Library. [via British Library]