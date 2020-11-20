Link Love: 11/20/2020

Thanks to the Smithsonian’s avian biorepository, the Bird 10,000 Genomes Project is well underway! [via Lonnie G. Bunch III]

The New York Times explores Debbie Reynolds’ critical role in saving the material history of Hollywood costume design. [via New York Times]

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo kicks off her third term with the Living Nations, Living Words project. [via Library of Congress]

Take a look back at three wildlife-filled years of the DC Cat Count. [via DCist]

C-O-N-T-E-X-T! Context, context, context! The Internet Archive has begun to label archived webpages that contain disinformation. [via Gizmodo]

Help name the National Zoo’s baby panda! [via Washington Post]

“Odeuropa“ sure has a better ring to it than “Smelleuropa.” [via infoDOCKET]