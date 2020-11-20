Visitors Welcome Pandas to the NZP, 6 December 2000, by Jeffrey Tinsley. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-009, Image no. 2000-11244.24a.

Link Love: 11/20/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
November 20, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

Thanks to the Smithsonian’s avian biorepository, the Bird 10,000 Genomes Project is well underway! [via Lonnie G. Bunch III]

The New York Times explores Debbie Reynolds’ critical role in saving the material history of Hollywood costume design. [via New York Times]

C-3PO and R2-D2, NMAH Iconic Collections on View

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo kicks off her third term with the Living Nations, Living Words project. [via Library of Congress]

Take a look back at three wildlife-filled years of the DC Cat Count. [via DCist

C-O-N-T-E-X-T! Context, context, context! The Internet Archive has begun to label archived webpages that contain disinformation. [via Gizmodo

Help name the National Zoo’s baby panda! [via Washington Post

Odeuropa“ sure has a better ring to it than “Smelleuropa.” [via infoDOCKET]

