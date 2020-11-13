Link Love: 11/13/2020

On Wednesday, the National Native American Veterans Memorial opened at the National Museum of the American Indian. [via DCist]
The New York Times reports on a case of rampant voter fraud—in the election for New Zealand’s Bird of the Year. [via New York Times]
The National Zoo’s cheetah cubs are snacking on beef blood and expanding their horizons! [via National Zoo]
Take the Science Museum’s Random Object Generator for a whirl. [via Science Museum]
Know what to expect before you even get inside the brand-new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library! [via infoDOCKET]
Hyperallergic interviews Asmaa Walton, the founder of the Black Art Library. [via Hyperallergic]
Dive deep into a single minute of 1897 film footage! [via New York Times]
