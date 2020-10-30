Link Love: 10/30/2020

The Museum of Chinese in America is on day 14 of MOCA 40 Stories, a series celebrating 40 years since the museum’s founding. [via Museum of Chinese in America]

Christmas for marine biologists, also known as #SeaSlugDay, took place yesterday. [via Monterey Bay Aquarium]

The Naming Project reconstructs details about the life of Betty, an 18th-century woman who was enslaved at James Madison’s Montpelier. [via Madison’s Montpelier]

A “Behind the Uniform” video segment from the Museum of Modern Art features the doodling practice of MoMA security officer Brian Wilson! [via MoMA Learning]

This week, attend a virtual screening of three short films from the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Pearl Bowser Collection! [via Rhea Combs]

Revisit highlights--or full sessions--from the now-concluded American Women of Science symposium! [via Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative]

How about some “Tales from the Tombstones” for your Halloween weekend? [via American Antiquarian Society]