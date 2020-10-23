Link Love: 10/23/2020

Did you catch Smithsonian Archives staff on the Big Screen* (*subject to size of your own computer screen)? [via infoDOCKET]
On Cornell’s RAD Hour, archivists discuss responsible stewardship of Black collections at predominantly white institutions. [via Cornell University Library]
Hyperallergic highlights the Archives of American Art’s sequel to a 1970s feminist art exhibit. [via Hyperallergic]
Smithsonian Magazine takes a look back at the Million Man March. [via Smithsonian Magazine]
Librarian John Lindaman introduces the Met’s museum-within-a-library-within-a-museum! [via In Circulation Blog]
National Museum of American History curator Peggy Kidwell explores some of the reused objects in Smithsonian’s mathematics collections. [via Lemelson Center Blog]
National Archives staff join an episode of the premier podcast on the celebrated film series National Treasure. [via National Archives]
