Link Love: 10/23/2020

October 23, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

Did you catch Smithsonian Archives staff on the Big Screen* (*subject to size of your own computer screen)? [via infoDOCKET

On Cornell’s RAD Hour, archivists discuss responsible stewardship of Black collections at predominantly white institutions. [via Cornell University Library]

Hyperallergic highlights the Archives of American Art’s sequel to a 1970s feminist art exhibit. [via Hyperallergic]

Smithsonian Magazine takes a look back at the Million Man March. [via Smithsonian Magazine]

Librarian John Lindaman introduces the Met’s museum-within-a-library-within-a-museum! [via In Circulation Blog]

National Museum of American History curator Peggy Kidwell explores some of the reused objects in Smithsonian’s mathematics collections. [via Lemelson Center Blog]

National Archives staff join an episode of the premier podcast on the celebrated film series National Treasure. [via National Archives]

