Link Love: 07/31/2020

August 3, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

Smithsonian Magazine highlights the Institution’s response to COVID-19. [via Smithsonian Magazine]

Search and browse decades of modernist architecture magazines! [via Lynda Schmitz Fuhrig] 

Smithsonian zoologist Karen Osborn has found sixteen of the blackest of ultra-black fish species. [via Secretary Bunch]

Find out how students at New York University have digitally plumbed the depths of historical Smithsonian publications! [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

NPR explores the efforts of archivists and historians to repatriate musical instruments looted by the Nazis. [via NPR

Archaeologists think they’ve finally cracked the case of the Stonehenge sarsen stones! [via New York Times]

Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III discusses the legacy of the 1917 Silent Parade, one of America's first large-scale civil rights protests. [via Smithsonian]

