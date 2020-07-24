Link Love: 07/24/2020

Excavation of Dinosaur National Monument Quarry

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
July 24, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

Smithsonian Magazine shares reflections on John Lewis’s legacy at the Smithsonian and beyond. [via Smithsonian Magazine]  

The newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library awaits its first patrons! [via Washington Post]

Paleontologist Lee Hall offers a handy (claw-y) guide to digging up dinosaur bones. [via Mateusz Wosik]

Pay a virtual visit to “Not So Concrete,” the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities’ new public art exhibit. [via DC Commission on Arts and Humanities

Researching a specific species? The Biodiversity Heritage Library's new taxonomic search tool has got you covered! [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

Eater highlights the Food Timeline, the life’s work of reference librarian Lynne Olver. [via Kitchen Sisters]

The National Portrait Gallery welcomes its first Instagram artist-in-residence! [via DCist]

 

