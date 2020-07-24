Link Love: 07/24/2020

Smithsonian Magazine shares reflections on John Lewis’s legacy at the Smithsonian and beyond. [via Smithsonian Magazine]

The newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library awaits its first patrons! [via Washington Post]

Paleontologist Lee Hall offers a handy (claw-y) guide to digging up dinosaur bones. [via Mateusz Wosik]

Pay a virtual visit to “Not So Concrete,” the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities’ new public art exhibit. [via DC Commission on Arts and Humanities]

Researching a specific species? The Biodiversity Heritage Library's new taxonomic search tool has got you covered! [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

Eater highlights the Food Timeline, the life’s work of reference librarian Lynne Olver. [via Kitchen Sisters]

The National Portrait Gallery welcomes its first Instagram artist-in-residence! [via DCist]