Link Love: 07/24/2020

Smithsonian Magazine shares reflections on John Lewis’s legacy at the Smithsonian and beyond. [via Smithsonian Magazine]
The newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library awaits its first patrons! [via Washington Post]
Paleontologist Lee Hall offers a handy (claw-y) guide to digging up dinosaur bones. [via Mateusz Wosik]
Pay a virtual visit to “Not So Concrete,” the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities’ new public art exhibit. [via DC Commission on Arts and Humanities]
Researching a specific species? The Biodiversity Heritage Library's new taxonomic search tool has got you covered! [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]
Eater highlights the Food Timeline, the life’s work of reference librarian Lynne Olver. [via Kitchen Sisters]
The National Portrait Gallery welcomes its first Instagram artist-in-residence! [via DCist]
"By sketching the BLM mural artists, I felt that I participated in the protest art". ✏️ We are proud to name Howard University architecture professor and sketch artist Brad Grant as the museum’s first Instagram artist-in-residence! During his residency, Grant will interpret and depict the museum’s programs, community and spaces through the lens of his sketch work and made-from-life drawings. He is the second artist in recent years to take up a residency at the Portrait Gallery, joining Dana Tai Soon Burgess, the current choreographer-in-residence. Be sure to tune in here for more from Instagram artist-in-residence, Brad Grant! ✏️ Sketches by Brad Grant.
