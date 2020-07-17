Link Love: 07/17/2020

A recent obituary celebrates the life of librarian Ola Mae Spinks, who was instrumental in assembling the Library of Congress’s Born in Slavery collection. [via New York Times]

Penn Libraries has launched the “Discovering Marian Anderson” digital portal. Her scrapbooks, recordings, and programs await! [via infoDOCKET]

Sparrow language is changing. [via NPR]

Through an experimental podcast and oral history repository, librarian Nelson Santana sets out to document Latinx people’s COVID-19 experiences. [via LatinxTalk]

The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum is accepting contributions to its #MomentsOfResilience series! [via Smithsonian Magazine]

Archivist Dorothy Berry will lead a year-long project to digitize and describe the Houghton Library's special collection materials on African American history. [via Harvard Magazine]

Going diving for virtual invertebrates is all the rage among real-life invertebrate zoologists! [via Smithsonian Department of Invertebrate Zoology]