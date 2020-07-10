Utah Prairie Dog at National Zoological Park, 1973, by Francine Schroeder. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-009, Image no. 73-8188.

Link Love: 07/10/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
July 10, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

WAMU covers the District’s latest large-scale public art effort! [via WAMU

Secretary Bunch shared his thoughts on racial justice in an interview last week. [via New York Times

ANM Design Lab staff work on Douglass Exhibit

The Queens Museum has been hosting a food pantry for 1,000 New York City families during the pandemic! [via National Council on Public History

The Schomburg Center launched a digital exhibition, Freedom’s Founders, to reflect on the July 4th holiday. [via New York Public Library]

Kevin Gover, Director of the National Museum of the American Indian, explains why the new Washington football team name should not reference Native American culture. [via Ellen Stofan]

Utah Prairie Dog at National Zoological Park

Come and meet the spectacular coterie of prairie dogs Smithsonian ecologists are researching in Montana. [via National Zoo

Hungry for food and/or art? Take a look at this week’s #OnlineArtExchange! [via Art UK]

