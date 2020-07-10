Link Love: 07/10/2020

WAMU covers the District’s latest large-scale public art effort! [via WAMU]

Secretary Bunch shared his thoughts on racial justice in an interview last week. [via New York Times]

The Queens Museum has been hosting a food pantry for 1,000 New York City families during the pandemic! [via National Council on Public History]

The Schomburg Center launched a digital exhibition, Freedom’s Founders, to reflect on the July 4th holiday. [via New York Public Library]

Kevin Gover, Director of the National Museum of the American Indian, explains why the new Washington football team name should not reference Native American culture. [via Ellen Stofan]

Come and meet the spectacular coterie of prairie dogs Smithsonian ecologists are researching in Montana. [via National Zoo]

Hungry for food and/or art? Take a look at this week’s #OnlineArtExchange! [via Art UK]