Link Love: 07/03/2020

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival is underway! Relive this week’s events and see what's in store for next week. [via Folklife]
Smithsonian Magazine presents a round-up of eight Black history exhibits to explore online. [via Smithsonian Magazine]
George Mason University’s Roy Rosenzweig Center has relaunched its digital history curriculum for public librarians. [via Roy Rosenzweig Center for History & New Media]
The web finally comes through for webs as biologist-curator Cheryl Hayashi explains the genetics of spider silk. [via American Museum of Natural History]
Why did the tropical iguana cross the natural bridge? Because it was very high up in the rainforest canopy! [via Smithsonian Magazine]
The New York Times reviews two digital art exhibits. [via New York Times]
There aren’t that many stars that would look this good after aging ten years. [via NASA]
