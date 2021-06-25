Link Love: 06/25/2021

For Pride Month, the Niels Bohr Library & Archives presents a round-up of writing by and about LGBTQ+ scientists! [via AIP Library]

Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch proposes some top-notch additions to the National Portrait Gallery’s 1862 “Men of Progress“ painting. [via National Portrait Gallery]

The Rijksmuseum has re-embiggened Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch” with the help of some good, old-fashioned neural networks. [via Rijksmuseum]

Somewhere in between “soft pants” and “hard pants,” you’ll find the Northeast Document Conservation Center’s Conservation Shorts offerings. [via NEDCC]

Hyperallergic highlights the social media appeal of small museums. [via Hyperallergic]

Archivist Dorothy Berry delves into the profession’s “imaginative avoidance“ of upsetting white supremacist standards and structures. [via Dorothy Berry]

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has rolled out an architecture personality quiz! [via Saving Places]