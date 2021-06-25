Proposed Wings for the Natural History Building, 1931, Allied Architects of Washington, D.C., Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 95, Image no. 95-1174.

Link Love: 06/25/2021

Link Love: a biweekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
June 25, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

For Pride Month, the Niels Bohr Library & Archives presents a round-up of writing by and about LGBTQ+ scientists! [via AIP Library

Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch proposes some top-notch additions to the National Portrait Gallery’s 1862 “Men of Progress“ painting. [via National Portrait Gallery

The Rijksmuseum has re-embiggened Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch” with the help of some good, old-fashioned neural networks. [via Rijksmuseum]

Somewhere in between “soft pants” and “hard pants,” you’ll find the Northeast Document Conservation Center’s Conservation Shorts offerings. [via NEDCC]

Hyperallergic highlights the social media appeal of small museums. [via Hyperallergic]

Archivist Dorothy Berry delves into the profession’s “imaginative avoidance“ of upsetting white supremacist standards and structures. [via Dorothy Berry]

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has rolled out an architecture personality quiz! [via Saving Places]

