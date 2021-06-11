Museum of History and Technology, Everyday Life in the American Past Exhibit. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 285, Image no. SIA2010-3407.

Link Love: 06/11/2021

Link Love: a biweekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
June 11, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

Five Black curators share their visions for the future of art museums. [via Art in America]

Shakespeare scholar Ambereen Dadabhoy examines the racial ideologies of the Elizabethan era. [via Folger Library]

American Libraries highlights the collecting initiatives of Black archives outside of predominantly white institutions. [via Tracy Drake]

Two Smithsonian internship managers look ahead to the “new normal” of virtual internships. [via Smithsonian Voices]

Interns Lisa Schwartz and Ann Downer

Web archivists Ash Green and Steven Dryden discuss how they built and curated the UKWA LGBTQ+ Lives Online collection. [via UK Web Archive]

For the first time, the Tenement Museum will highlight Black stories in its programming and exhibits. [via Modupe Labode]

The Material Memory podcast explores the implications of climate and technological change on archives and museums. [via UK National Archives Sector]

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.