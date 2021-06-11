Link Love: 06/11/2021

Five Black curators share their visions for the future of art museums. [via Art in America]

Shakespeare scholar Ambereen Dadabhoy examines the racial ideologies of the Elizabethan era. [via Folger Library]

American Libraries highlights the collecting initiatives of Black archives outside of predominantly white institutions. [via Tracy Drake]

Two Smithsonian internship managers look ahead to the “new normal” of virtual internships. [via Smithsonian Voices]

Web archivists Ash Green and Steven Dryden discuss how they built and curated the UKWA LGBTQ+ Lives Online collection. [via UK Web Archive]

For the first time, the Tenement Museum will highlight Black stories in its programming and exhibits. [via Modupe Labode]

The Material Memory podcast explores the implications of climate and technological change on archives and museums. [via UK National Archives Sector]