Link Love: 05/28/2021

Link Love: a biweekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
May 28, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

On the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the New York Times virtually rebuilds Black Wall Street... [via New York Times

...the Library of Congress unveils a research guide... [via Carla Hayden]

...and National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) curator Paul Gardullo remembers the Greenwood community with objects in Smithsonian collections. [via Smithsonian Magazine]

Get the most out of your Biodiversity Heritage Library searches with BioStor‘s map feature! [via Roderic Page

The Washington Post profiles Kevin Young, the second director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. [via Washington Post

Sometimes burial, not laughter, is the best medicine. [via Hyperallergic]

Biographers Michelle Duster and Irin Carmon talk about talking about important women from history. [via New-York Historical Society]

