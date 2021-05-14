Link Love: 05/14/2021

Donald Lopez and Michael Jackson in NASM, 1984, by Dale Hrabak. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 371, Image no. 84-4713-11.

Link Love: a biweekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
May 14, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

If you’re looking for a new way to explore your Library of Congress search results, your SEARCH is over! [via infoDOCKET

NPR interviews the Indigenous historians whose research underpins the newest version of “Oregon Trail.” [via Dr. Katie Phillips]

The Sidedoor podcast explores the historic, turbulent relationship between Smithsonian zoologists and black-crowned night herons. [via Migratory Bird Center]

The Amistad Research Center has launched a new initiative to restore Jacob Lawrence’s “Toussaint L’Ouverture Series.” [via artmarket.com]

Get lost in the 1980s with thousands of newly-digitized slides by photographer Bernard Gotfryd. [via Library of Congress]

The Archives of American Art’s Ben Gillespie recounts some of the stories from the Pandemic Oral History Project. [via Smithsonian Voices]

It’s galactic sonification time! [via Smithsonian]

