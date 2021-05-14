Link Love: 05/14/2021

If you’re looking for a new way to explore your Library of Congress search results, your SEARCH is over! [via infoDOCKET]

NPR interviews the Indigenous historians whose research underpins the newest version of “Oregon Trail.” [via Dr. Katie Phillips]

The Sidedoor podcast explores the historic, turbulent relationship between Smithsonian zoologists and black-crowned night herons. [via Migratory Bird Center]

The Amistad Research Center has launched a new initiative to restore Jacob Lawrence’s “Toussaint L’Ouverture Series.” [via artmarket.com]

Get lost in the 1980s with thousands of newly-digitized slides by photographer Bernard Gotfryd. [via Library of Congress]

The Archives of American Art’s Ben Gillespie recounts some of the stories from the Pandemic Oral History Project. [via Smithsonian Voices]

It’s galactic sonification time! [via Smithsonian]