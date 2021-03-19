Alice Paul Memorial March in Washington, D.C., 1977, by Robert Myers. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-009, Image no. 77-11666.

Link Love: 03/19/2021

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
March 19, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

Next Thursday, join a Wikipedia edit-a-thon to highlight the members of the Funk List! [via Biodiversity Heritage Library

A recent profile of Mary Beard sheds light on the history of Women’s History Month. [via JSTOR Daily]

The Smithsonian’s Melanie Adams and Beth Ziebarth discuss museum accessibility on The Kojo Nnamdi Show. [via The Kojo Nnamdi Show

Bee Study with Entomologist David W. Roubik, Panama, STRI

The Washington Post profiles a bee-nfluencer. [via Washington Post]

Put together your Library of Congress suffragist cards, and reward yourself with stickers and gifs! [via Library of Congress Blog]

Alice Paul Memorial March in Washington, D.C.

The Tiny Spark podcast interviews Black art curator Kelli Morgan about racism and white supremacy within museum work. [via Amy Costello]

Xiao Qi Ji doesn’t really care for applesauce or mashed banana. Very relatable. [via NBC Washington]

