Link Love: 03/19/2021

Next Thursday, join a Wikipedia edit-a-thon to highlight the members of the Funk List! [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

A recent profile of Mary Beard sheds light on the history of Women’s History Month. [via JSTOR Daily]

The Smithsonian’s Melanie Adams and Beth Ziebarth discuss museum accessibility on The Kojo Nnamdi Show. [via The Kojo Nnamdi Show]

The Washington Post profiles a bee-nfluencer. [via Washington Post]

Put together your Library of Congress suffragist cards, and reward yourself with stickers and gifs! [via Library of Congress Blog]

The Tiny Spark podcast interviews Black art curator Kelli Morgan about racism and white supremacy within museum work. [via Amy Costello]

Xiao Qi Ji doesn’t really care for applesauce or mashed banana. Very relatable. [via NBC Washington]