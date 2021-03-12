Link Love: 03/12/2021

For Women’s History Month, the New York Public Library highlights the “Women Who Built NYPL.” [via New York Daily News]

Maybe Snowflake Bentley would be impressed by the newest techniques for photographing snowflakes. [via the New York Times]

Smithsonian Magazine reports how the National Museum of American History became the home of the first COVID-19 vaccine vial used in the United States. [via Lonnie G. Bunch III]

The “Super Bowl...for entomologists” is coming to DC this spring. [via WAMU]

Look back on twenty years of digital preservation with staff from Harvard Library. [via infoDOCKET]

D.C.’s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has launched RESET, a digital exhibit curated by six Black women who study and work in theater. [via RESET]

The Washington Post interviews a nature photographer who has met a lot of penguins. [via Washington Post]