Operation Windmill Expedition Member with Penguin, 1947-1948. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 02-223, Image no. SIA2010-0646.

Link Love: 03/12/2021

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
March 12, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

For Women’s History Month, the New York Public Library highlights the “Women Who Built NYPL.” [via New York Daily News

Maybe Snowflake Bentley would be impressed by the newest techniques for photographing snowflakes. [via the New York Times

Wilson Bentley Photomicrograph of Lamellar Snowflake No. 234

Smithsonian Magazine reports how the National Museum of American History became the home of the first COVID-19 vaccine vial used in the United States. [via Lonnie G. Bunch III

The “Super Bowl...for entomologists” is coming to DC this spring. [via WAMU]

Look back on twenty years of digital preservation with staff from Harvard Library. [via infoDOCKET]

D.C.’s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has launched RESET, a digital exhibit curated by six Black women who study and work in theater. [via RESET]

The Washington Post interviews a nature photographer who has met a lot of penguins. [via Washington Post]

