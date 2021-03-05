Link Love: 03/05/2021

A recent podcast episode focuses on the life of National Air and Space Museum curator Louis Purnell! [via The Memory Palace]

Explore digital collections documenting the COVID-19 pandemic from the Library of Congress. [via infoDOCKET]

Film scholar Cydnii Wilde Harris reflects on viewing Black history recordings from the American Archive of Public Broadcasting. [via GBH]

Local historian John DeFerrari guides readers through the 19th-century Department of Agriculture building. [via Streets of Washington]

A cheetah countdown celebrates ten years of the breeding program at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute! [via Smithsonian Voices]

WUSA-TV interviews Anacostia Community Museum director Melanie Adams about the traveling exhibit Men of Change. [via WUSA9]

The “Unlocking History” research group has digitally unfolded correspondence from the Renaissance, demonstrating a level of origami talent heretofore unheard of. [via Colossal]