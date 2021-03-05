JoGayle Howard with Clouded Leopard Cub, 1992. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 17-101, Image no. SIA2017-023033.

Link Love: 03/05/2021

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
March 5, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

A recent podcast episode focuses on the life of National Air and Space Museum curator Louis Purnell! [via The Memory Palace]

Louis R. Purnell in his United States Air Force Uniform

Explore digital collections documenting the COVID-19 pandemic from the Library of Congress. [via infoDOCKET]

Film scholar Cydnii Wilde Harris reflects on viewing Black history recordings from the American Archive of Public Broadcasting. [via GBH

Local historian John DeFerrari guides readers through the 19th-century Department of Agriculture building. [via Streets of Washington]

A cheetah countdown celebrates ten years of the breeding program at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute! [via Smithsonian Voices]

JoGayle Howard with Clouded Leopard Cub

WUSA-TV interviews Anacostia Community Museum director Melanie Adams about the traveling exhibit Men of Change. [via WUSA9]

The “Unlocking History” research group has digitally unfolded correspondence from the Renaissance, demonstrating a level of origami talent heretofore unheard of. [via Colossal]

