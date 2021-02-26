Link Love: 02/26/2021

A recent Science History Institute lecture explores 19th-century zoologists’ attitudes on manhood and “women scientists.” [via Science History Institute]

Celebrate Wisdom the albatross, the world’s oldest known wild bird and bird mom! [via National Geographic]

The Washington Post recounts the rediscovery of the 18th-century Williamsburg Bray School building. [via Leslie Harris]

Library and Archives Canada has begun to map its indigenous collection materials! [via infoDOCKET]

The New York Times highlights a new map projection. You need to think about it from both sides. [via New York Times Science]

Take in a sneak peek of a beat artist’s paper airplane collection. [via the Guardian]