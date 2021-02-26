Spellbound at NASM, 1994, by Carolyn Russo. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 98-015, Image no. 94-3214-20.

Link Love: 02/26/2021

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
February 26, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

A recent Science History Institute lecture explores 19th-century zoologists’ attitudes on manhood and “women scientists.” [via Science History Institute]

Smithsonian Explorers, The Megatherium Club

Celebrate Wisdom the albatross, the world’s oldest known wild bird and bird mom! [via National Geographic]

The Washington Post recounts the rediscovery of the 18th-century Williamsburg Bray School building. [via Leslie Harris]

Library and Archives Canada has begun to map its indigenous collection materials! [via infoDOCKET]

The New York Times highlights a new map projection. You need to think about it from both sides. [via New York Times Science]

Take in a sneak peek of a beat artist’s paper airplane collection. [via the Guardian]

