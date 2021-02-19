Link Love: 02/19/2021

In honor of the Perseverance landing, the National Air and Space Museum celebrates the achievements of Mars rovers from missions past. [via Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III]
Cast your vote in the Digital Humanities Awards 2020! [via DH Awards]
Forensic anthropologists from the Smithsonian and the D.C. Historic Preservation Office aim to shed light on the Black geography of Georgetown. [via DCist]
The National Zoo ranks the best baby panda moments from January. [via Smithsonian Voices]
The University of Richmond offers a whole new way of exploring 1930s and 1940s photography! [via University of Richmond Digital Scholarship Lab]
A new story map plots some of New York City’s Black history landmarks across time and space. [via infoDOCKET]
A quarter of a million free-to-use biodiversity illustrations should cover at least two more months of Zoom backgrounds. [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]
