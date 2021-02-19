Giant Panda at National Zoo, 1972, by Victor Krantz. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-009, Image no. 72-4675-19.

Link Love: 02/19/2021

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
February 19, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

In honor of the Perseverance landing, the National Air and Space Museum celebrates the achievements of Mars rovers from missions past. [via Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III]

Cast your vote in the Digital Humanities Awards 2020! [via DH Awards]

Forensic anthropologists from the Smithsonian and the D.C. Historic Preservation Office aim to shed light on the Black geography of Georgetown. [via DCist]

Giant Panda at National Zoo, 1972, Smithsonian Institution Archives, SIA Acc. 11-009 [72-4675-19].

The National Zoo ranks the best baby panda moments from January. [via Smithsonian Voices]

The University of Richmond offers a whole new way of exploring 1930s and 1940s photography! [via University of Richmond Digital Scholarship Lab]

Civil Works Administration Workers Laying Water Main Pipes

A new story map plots some of New York City’s Black history landmarks across time and space. [via infoDOCKET]

A quarter of a million free-to-use biodiversity illustrations should cover at least two more months of Zoom backgrounds. [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

 

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.