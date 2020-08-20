Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

It's National Radio Day and The World Is Yours

This National Radio Day, we’re taking a look (and listen) back to a few recent blog posts that have featured clips from episodes of Smithsonian’s first radio program, The World Is Yours.
August 20, 2020, by Kira Sobers and Emily Niekrasz

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again. The World Is Yours walked so that Smithsonian’s Sidedoor podcast could run. This National Radio Day, we’re taking a look and listen back to our collection of audio records of episodes of The World Is Yours, Smithsonian’s first radio program, which first aired on June 7, 1936. In weekly, 30-minute episodes, voice actors engaged audiences by telling dramatized stories about various topics, from women’s history to public health. Experts from around the Smithsonian were involved in consulting, reviewing and approving episode scripts, and it quickly became one of the most successful educational radio programs of its time. 

Pause
1 of 3
List of episode topics with months and dates aired from June 1936 to February 1938.

List of The World Is Yours episode topics from 1936 to 1940. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 2, Folder 3.

List of episode topics with months and dates aired from March 1938 to January 1940.

List of The World Is Yours episode topics from 1936 to 1940. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 2, Folder 3.

List of episode topics with months and dates aired from February to June 1940.

List of The World Is Yours episode topics from 1936 to 1940. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 2, Folder 3.

This collection had been a staff favorite for a while, and we knew we wanted you to hear it, too. Unfortunately, the episodes were trapped on at-risk lacquer transcription discs and degraded ¼-inch open reel audio tapes that we did not have the resources to digitize. But, after a few not-so-successful attempts to secure funding, the Archives received funding from the National Collections Program to preserve the audio materials.

This winter, the digitized audio was returned from our outside vendor, and since May 2020, we’ve been highlighting various episodes of the program through monthly blog posts. 

Pause
1 of 9
Cover of the World Is Yours April 1937 booklet. A drawing of hands holding up a glove is on the cove

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

Pages 2-3. The left page has information about the contributors, mainly the Department of the Interi

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

Pages 4 and 5 are a continuation on the topic "Unheralded American Inventors."

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

Pages 6 and 7 are about the topic "Gift of the Forest."

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

Page 8 includes photographs of a fossil on exhibit, people pulling a dead whale, and someone sifting

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

Page 10 is a continuation of "Quest for Knowledge" and page 11 is about "Story if Lightning."

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

Pages 12 and 13 are a continuation of "Story if Lightning."

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

Page 14 includes "Letters from the Smithsonian Radio Family." Page 15 includes "Ancient Camels-Moder

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

Page 16 is a brief history of the Smithsonian with a sketch of the Smithsonian Institution Building.

Supplementary materials mailed to The World Is Yours listeners, April 1937. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 83, Box 3, Folder 2.

So, click on the episode titles below, pop on those headphones to listen to clips (or just read along), and enjoy! Come for the old-timey radio accents. Stay for the genuinely cool content!

The Evolution of Life,” aired November 1, 1936
In this episode, the narrator takes listeners on a tour of the specimens and fossils located in the United States National Museum. The dramatizations begin with the discovery of trilobite fossils by Smithsonian Secretary Charles D. Walcott and end with Thomas Jefferson’s discovery of the bones of a giant sloth in a cave in Virginia, which he mistook for the bones of a lion. 

Man Against Germs,” aired March 28, 1937
What was the discussion surrounding germs like in the 1930s? This episode was centered around the public health exhibit at the United States National Museum. The discussion started with a brief overview on germs and how they can affect humans, and then jumped to various instances of scientific discoveries about germs. 

Flying the Ocean,” aired October 10, 1937
As they examined the planes on display at the United States National Museum, the program’s host and his friend reflected on how travel across the ocean had changed in the previous fifty years. The episode features reenactments of experiments with balloon travel, the first successful transatlantic flight, and Charles Lindbergh’s solo nonstop flight from New York to Paris. 

Smithsonian Annual Report of Scientific Progress,” aired November 7, 1937
Every year, the Smithsonian selects articles and reports from scientific journals around the world to highlight in its annual report. This episode contains dramatizations of five of the articles from the 1936 annual report. The featured clips surround the science behind the Northern Lights and how diatoms were used to prove that ship captains were pouring sea waters into molasses to increase the volume of their shipments. 

Related Resources

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.