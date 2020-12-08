Introducing the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives

Smithsonian Libraries and Smithsonian Institution Archives Form Partnership

New Organization Named Smithsonian Libraries and Archives

The Smithsonian Libraries and Smithsonian Institution Archives have merged to become Smithsonian Libraries and Archives.

“We are excited to combine the collaborative and innovative work of the Smithsonian’s archives and libraries to provide outstanding service to our stakeholders at the Smithsonian, the nation, and the world,” said Scott E. Miller, interim director of Smithsonian Libraries and the Smithsonian’s chief scientist.

“Working together, we hope to increase and enrich online content, reach new audiences, and provide greater access to researchers of all types around the world,” said Tammy L. Peters, interim director and supervisory archivist at Smithsonian Institution Archives.

Through this new partnership, the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives houses nearly 3 million library volumes in subjects ranging from art to zoology and 44,000 cubic feet of archival materials chronicling the growth and development of the Smithsonian throughout its history. The organization will better serve the growing needs of the global research, curatorial, library, archival, and academic communities.

The Smithsonian Libraries and Archives is a major specialized research library system composed of 21 branches located in the Smithsonian’s museums and research centers. Its holdings include 50,000 rare books and manuscripts, complemented by more than 120,000 electronic books, journals and databases, and an expert staff who daily serve the information needs of the Institution’s scientific, research, exhibition, and education colleagues, as well as in-person and online scholars and visitors from around the country and world.

The Libraries and Archives also serves as the Smithsonian’s institutional memory, documenting the history of the Smithsonian from its founding in 1846 to the present, and supports the Smithsonian community, scholars and the public by acquiring, evaluating and preserving the records of the Institution and related documentary materials. The organization manages the care, storage and retrieval services for the Institution’s records in a wide variety of analog and digital formats.

Together the Libraries and Archives will provide digital infrastructure more broadly, expanding critical digital preservation and research data management. It will continue offering creative programming, events, exhibitions, internships, fellowships, educational resources, and funding opportunities.

Dedicated to fulfilling Smithsonian’s mission for “the increase and diffusion of knowledge,” the Libraries and Archives is committed to the 21st-century needs of researchers, curators, educators, and learners of all ages. It encompasses 137 staff members and is supported by an advisory board of 15 leaders from around the United States.

About the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives

The Smithsonian Libraries and Archives is an international system of 21 library branches and an institutional archives. It maintains a collection of almost 3 million volumes and 44,000 cubic feet of archival materials. The Libraries and Archives serves as an educational resource for the Smithsonian Institution, the global research community, and the public. Locations are in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, New York City and the Republic of Panama. Find out more at librariesarchives.si.edu.