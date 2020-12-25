Happy Holidays from Smithsonian Libraries and Archives!

Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley (1865–1931), a pioneer in microphotography, captured detailed images of thousands of individual snowflakes. His photography and publications advanced the scientific record of snow crystals and their many types. Five hundred of these photographs are part of the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives collections.

Looking for a fun activity for the whole family? Craft your own Bentley-inspired snowflakes.

Individual snowflake photographs by Wilson A. Bentley, Record Unit 31, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Smithsonian Libraries and Archives