Happy Holidays from Smithsonian Libraries and Archives!

Season’s Greetings from all of us at the newly minted Smithsonian Libraries and Archives! These lovely winter scenes were found in the recently digitized Record Unit 7310, Doris Holmes Blake Papers.
Related Resources
- Doris Sidney Blake - School Papers, Smithsonian Transcription Center
- "Doris Holmes Blake and Her Natural History," by Tatiana Swann, The Bigger Picture, Smithsonian Institution Archives
- "'Love, Doris'," by Jessica Scott, The Bigger Picture, Smithsonian Institution Archives
