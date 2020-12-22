Undated drawing found amongst the school papers of Doris Holmes Blake’s daughter, Doris Sidney Blake. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 7310, Image no. SIA2020-05867.

Happy Holidays from Smithsonian Libraries and Archives!

Wishing you and yours a safe and happy holiday season. 
December 22, 2020, by Jessica Scott

Season’s Greetings from all of us at the newly minted Smithsonian Libraries and Archives! These lovely winter scenes were found in the recently digitized Record Unit 7310, Doris Holmes Blake Papers.   

Color drawing on tan-colored construction paper, of a small red house with shrubs in front, lightly  

Color drawing of two trees on gray construction paper. The pine tree in the foreground is smaller an

