Freeze Frame (Freeze Frame)!

At the Archives we get to see hundreds and hundreds (technically ~3 million if we wanted) images and photographs. We sometimes lose focus (ahh, get it) of all the amazing people behind the lens. In honor of May being National Photography Month, let’s look at the people who have made some of our amazing photographs.
So let's enjoy pictures of photographers taking pictures!
Related Resources
- Photograph and Image Collections, Smithsonian Institution Archives.
- “Celebrating 120 Years of the Smithsonian’s Photographic History Collection,” by Marguerite Roby, The Bigger Picture, Smithsonian Institution Archives
Related Collections
- Accession 10-001 - Smithsonian Photographic Services, Negative Log Books, 1959-1999, 2008, Smithsonian Institution Archives
- Accession 11-008 - Office of Public Affairs, Photographic Collection, 1960-1970, Smithsonian Institution Archives
- Accession 11-009 - Smithsonian Photographic Services, Photographic Collection, 1971-2006, Smithsonian Institution Archives
