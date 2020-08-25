Pupper, doggy, hound, bowwow, beastie, pooch. No matter what we call dogs, they have always been our best friends. In honor of writing the third National Dog Day post, let’s take a look at the pooches from the Archives' staff (both past and present). Some of these doggos are home helping Archives' staff while we continue working remotely. Can we get an all around "Goooooood Pupper!" for all the dogs keeping a close eye and wet nose on the staff? And maybe throw in an extra treat for all the four-legged friends hard work!

**Disclaimer**

These images are all from personal collections. They are not available for reproduction or publications.

