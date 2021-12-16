Crossword Puzzle Day: Smithsonian History Edition

For all of you crossword puzzle fans out there, test your knowledge of Smithsonian history.
December 16, 2021, by Hannah Byrne

Want to celebrate crossword puzzle day AND the 175th anniversary of the Smithsonian? We’ve got you covered.

Print the crossword puzzle to try at home! 

Smithsonian History Crossword Puzzle.pdf

Crossword puzzle of clues. The related PDF is linked when you click on the image.  

