Camping Out, Smithsonian-Style

See how Smithsonian scientists have always been willing to do what is needed to further their research—including camping in all conditions!
June 10, 2021, by William Bennett

It’s National Camping Month—and to help celebrate, we’ve pulled together some of our images of collecting scientists out in the field. While modern campers have engineered waterproof clothing and sleeping bags, GPS and cell phones for navigation and communication, and all-terrain vehicles for getting where they want to go, for most of the Smithsonian’s 175-year history, field scientists relied on much more basic technology. I’ve been struck by descriptions of camps and accommodations as I have helped write project descriptions for the Smithsonian Transcription Center. I’m not much of a camper myself, but I am amazed by the dedication of these early Smithsonian scientists! From folks roughing it in rural Mexico and China to glamping around a dining table in the Canadian Rockies, our scientists and their records have seen it all.

Two men work at a campsite. Their faces are not visible.

Mexico, c. 1890s-1900s - Camp in oak forest, lower California. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 7364, Image no. SIA2011-1976.

Men stand and kneel in rows in a field. Many are holding rifles.

Hayden Survey Party Camp at Ogden, Utah, 1872. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 7177, Image no. SIA2018-111381.

Two men sit in a field around pots and pans.

Photographs of United States Biological Survey Staff and Field Work. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 7172, Image no. SIA2015-009679.

Men gather around a table at a campsite.

Members of the 1870 U.S. government survey of the Yellowstone River and Rocky Mountains led by Ferdinand Hayden, 1870. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Accession 90-105, Image no. SIA2008-4325.

Two women at a campsite. There are children and a dog at the site. The children have darker skin.

Mrs. McCoy and Miss Sowerby. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 7263, Image no. SIA2008-3044.

Two men at a campsite. One man is holding a coffee cup. The other is petting a dog. A dead pig is in

Robert Sterling Clark China Expedition, 1908. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 7263, Image No. SIA2008-2887.

The Walcott family stands around a dinner table. Helena Walcott is looking directly toward the came

Charles Doolittle Walcott (1850-1927) family campsite in the Canadian Rockies, 1910. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 7004, Image no. SIA2008-1903.

