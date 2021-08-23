Archives Puzzles: Who Let the Dogs Out?

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

August is National Dog Month, and we couldn’t miss an opportunity to share this photograph of a furry Smithsonian visitor. In 1865, this pup was captured in the gallery of art in the Smithsonian Institution Building, also known as the Castle. It’s unclear if this pooch belonged to someone on staff or if the puppy wandered in to take in the hall of busts.

The Original

The Puzzle