Archives Puzzles: The Unbothered Bison

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Recently, the Archives added 254 new images to the web that are designated as open access. These photographs largely capture the early history of the National Zoological Park. This bison lived at the Zoo in the 1890s.

The Original:

The Puzzle: