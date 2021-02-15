Archives Puzzles: Toga! Toga!

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

In 1832, the United States Congress commissioned American sculptor Horatio Greenough to create a monument to celebrate the first president in honor of his 100th birthday. Upon completion in 1842, the neoclassical statue lived at the U.S. Capitol Building until 1908, when it was transferred to the Smithsonian Institution Building, often known as the “Castle.” The robe-clad Washington was on the move yet again on September 6, 1962, when it traveled to the Museum of History and Technology, now the National Museum of American History, where it is on display today. Read all about the moving day on our blog.

In celebration of Washington’s birthday this year, you, too, can have Greenough’s statue in your own home, courtesy of the Smithsonian Digitization Office.

The Original

The Puzzle