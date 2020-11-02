Archives Puzzles: Statue of Freedom

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

This week’s open access puzzle features the plaster model of the Statue of Freedom that lived at the Smithsonian beginning in 1890. It was centrally displayed at the Arts and Industries Building between 1900 and 1967, before it was put in storage and transferred back to the United States Capitol in 1992. Today, visitors can find the model in the Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center.

The Original

The Puzzle