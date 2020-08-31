Archives Puzzles: Roaming Down Roads in 1896

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.



Today’s puzzle is taking us back to a moment in time in 1896 on Pierce Mill Road, near the National Zoological Park in Rock Creek Park. Some of the newest additions to the Smithsonian Open Access portal from our collections include photographs from the earliest days at and around the Zoo. Feeling inspired to learn more? Read up on the history of the Zoo on our website.

The Original:

The Puzzle: