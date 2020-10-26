Archives Puzzles: Piecing Together the Diplodocus

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

The skeletons of extinct animals had been on display in the United States National Museum Building since 1872, but it was not until October 15, 1911, that the first hall of fossils opened at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History Building.

Between 1903 and 1945, paleontologist Charles W. Gilmore catalogued, prepared, and exhibited fossil collections at the Museum. In 1923, Gilmore and his team collected much of a Diplodocus skeleton at the Dinosaur National Monument in Utah. They worked tirelessly to prepare the 70-foot-long sauropod dinosaur, which was first exhibited in 1931. Put the Diplodocus pieces together!

The Original

The Puzzle