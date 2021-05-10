Archives Puzzles: Opening 1876

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

It’s not everyday that an exhibit opening is celebrated with a lavish ceremony. To commemorate the kick off of 1876: A Centennial Exhibition on May 10, 1976, exactly 100 years after the Centennial Exposition opened in Philadelphia, the Smithsonian hosted a parade and released hundreds of pigeons. Read about how the Institution planned for the major restoration of the Arts and Industries Building for more than a decade.

