Archives Puzzles: Nineteenth-Century Watercolors

July is National Watercolor Month, so we had to share this beauty by English artist Joseph Drayton. The illustrator accompanied a team of scientists and artist Alfred T. Agate on the the United States Exploring Expedition (1838-1842), during which he produced numerous drawings of fishes. Upon their return, Drayton helped supervise the illustrations and engraving work for a number of the scientific reports.

