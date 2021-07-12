Archives Puzzles: Nineteenth-Century Watercolors

Have a little fun with images from our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse millions of images as part of Smithsonian Open Access.
July 12, 2021, by Emily Niekrasz

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, The Original

July is National Watercolor Month, so we had to share this beauty by English artist Joseph Drayton. The illustrator accompanied a team of scientists and artist Alfred T. Agate on the the United States Exploring Expedition (1838-1842), during which he produced numerous drawings of fishes. Upon their return, Drayton helped supervise the illustrations and engraving work for a number of the scientific reports.

The Original

Drawing of Cyproinoid with green, blue, orange, and yellow watercolors. Small labels are written in

The Puzzle 

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.