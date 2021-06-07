Archives Puzzles: National Zoo and Aquarium Month

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

June is National Zoo and Aquarium Month! In 1890, Smithsonian leaders, including Secretary Samuel P. Langley and National Zoological Park superintendent William Temple Hornaday, joined landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted on a survey of the grounds of the newly established National Zoo. Olmstead, one of the most well-known architects of his time, designed the Zoo, which officially opened in 1891, in Rock Creek Park. The Zoo’s main path is named Olmstead Walk in his honor.

The Original

The Puzzle