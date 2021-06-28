Archives Puzzles: National Camera Day Flashback

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Tomorrow is National Camera Day, so this week, we’re throwing it back to the photographic laboratory in the United States National Museum, now known as the Arts and Industries Building, in the 1880s. Thomas William Smillie, well-known in professional photography circles, managed the lab as the first official photographer of the Smithsonian. Learn more about his legacy and work on our blog.

The Original

The Puzzle

