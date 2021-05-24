Archives Puzzles: National Bike Month

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

This National Bike Month, we’re taking a ride back to the Road Transportation Hall at the Museum of History and Technology, now known as the National Museum of American History, in 1972. Visitors oould view carriages, automobiles, and cycles in the Hall since the Museum first opened in January 1964.

The Original

The Puzzle