Archives Puzzles: Memorial Day

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Did you know that the first large observance of Memorial Day, then referred to as Decoration Day, was observed at Arlington National Cemetery on May 5, 1868? War Department employee Martin A. Gruber captured this shot of Arlington National Cemetery around 1919. A native of Berks County, Pennsylvania, Gruber worked in Washington, D.C. between 1891 and 1925. During that time, he photographed buildings, bridges, monuments, and views of the National Zoological Park.

