Archives Puzzles: Looking Toward the FUTURES

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

As the Smithsonian leaps toward the FUTURES, let’s look back to the past at an exterior view of the Arts and Industries Building, set to reopen in 2021. This photograph was captured in the 1880s, shortly after it opened. Read more about the history of the first Smithsonian building constructed to house a museum.

The Original

The Puzzle