Archives Puzzles: A Groundbreaking Day

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Standing around a field in long skirts and suit jackets in the heat of June in Washington, D.C.? We’ll pass. But the men, women, and children in this photograph braved the heat for a special occasion. On June 15, 1904, observers gathered for the official groundbreaking of the new U.S. National Museum, known today as the National Museum of Natural History. Smithsonian Secretary Samuel P. Langley, and architects Joseph Coerten Hornblower and James Rush Marshall attended the ceremony. Learn more about the history of the building on our website.



