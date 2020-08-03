Department of Agriculture’s Soils and Fertilizers exhibit case, at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition, 1915, by the United States National Museum Photographic Laboratory. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 95, Box 63, Folder 01.

Archives Puzzles: Giving the People What They Want...An Exhibit Case about Soils and Fertilizers...

August 3, 2020, by Emily Niekrasz

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

Today’s puzzle features an image of the “Soils and Fertilizers” exhibit case by the United States Department of Agriculture at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition in 1915. The exposition was intended to illustrate the function and administrative faculty of the U.S. Government and to demonstrate the nature and growth of its institutions, their adaptation to the wants of the people, and the progress of the nation in the arts of peace and war.

The Original

An exhibit case, titled Soils and Fertilizers.

The Puzzle

